MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Sania Mirza's sister Anam gets married to Azharuddin's son Asad in Hyderabad. See photos

Published: Dec 13, 2019, 09:01 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sania Mirza's sister took to social media website to make the announcement of her marriage to Asad as well as shared a beautiful photo of the newlyweds

The picture shared by Asaduddin on Instagram
The picture shared by Asaduddin on Instagram

Tennis ace Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza tied the knot with former Indian cricket captain Azharuddin's son Asad in a quiet ceremony in Hyderabad last night.

Sania Mirza's sister took to social media website to make the announcement of her marriage to Asad as well as shared a beautiful photo of the newlyweds posing for during the ceremony. Anam Mirza went on to caption the photo saying, 'Mr and Mrs #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi @weddingsbykishor @daaemi'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs ð¥³ #alhamdulillahforeverything #AbBasAnamHi ð· @weddingsbykishor @daaemi

A post shared by Anam Mirza (@anammirzaaa) onDec 11, 2019 at 3:55pm PST

Meanwhile, Azhar's son Asaduddin also took to Instagram and shared a similar photo along with his bride. He lovingly captioned the photo, 'Finally married the love of my life #abbasanamhi'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Finally married the love of my life ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ #abbasanamhi

A post shared by Asad (@asad_ab18) onDec 11, 2019 at 8:18pm PST

Sania Mirza's sister was seen wearing purple-coloured traditional designer lehenga while Asaddudin was seen looking sharp in a gold and beige sherwani.

Sania Mirza looked like a vision in a green traditional attire with beautiful jewellery. She shared a picture along with the bridal couple and said, 'Welcome to the family Asad'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Welcome to the family @asad_ab18 ð #abbasanamhi

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) onDec 12, 2019 at 3:12am PST

A list of Bollywood celebrities such as Farah Khan, who is also Sania Mirza's bestie, and Ashish Chowdhry took to the comments to send their heartwarming wishes to the newlyweds.

Star shuttler Parupalli Kashyap also wished the couple on Asad's Instagram post.

Anam Mirza wedding

Anam Mirza wedding

Earlier, Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza also had a mehendi ceremony which was quite an intimate one. During the mehendi ceremony, Anam Mirza opted for traditional wear and was seen in traditional wear and a plum-coloured veil which added that touch of contrast to her outfit. Anam Mirza also shared a couple of candid photos from her mehendi ceremony.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK