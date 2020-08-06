Search

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan gets what he wants with this smile

Published: Aug 06, 2020, 13:23 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in 2018 to her and husband Shoaib Malik

Picture Courtesy/ Izhaan Mirza Malik's Instagram
Picture Courtesy/ Izhaan Mirza Malik's Instagram

India tennis star Sania Mirza, who manages her cute little son Izhaan’s Instagram account, shared this picture on the social media site wrote: “This is my bugs [bunny] smile...usually I smile like this and get everything I want.”

Also Watch video: Sania Mirza teases her brother-in-law Asaduddin

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This is my bugs ðÂÂ° smile .. usually I smile like this and get everything I want ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂ

A post shared by Izhaan Mirza Malik (@izhaan.mirzamalik) onAug 4, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in 2018 to her and husband Shoaib Malik. Izhaan Mirza Malik made his debut on Instagram in November 2019 and has since garnered over 51,700 followers with 72 posts.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik began dating for awhile before they decided to get married on April 12, 2010. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are both renowned sports personalities in their respective countries. While Sania Mirza is a multiple Grand Slam doubles winning tennis star in India, Shoaib Malik is a talented and top-rated cricketers from Pakistan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK