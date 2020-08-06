Sania Mirza's son Izhaan gets what he wants with this smile

India tennis star Sania Mirza, who manages her cute little son Izhaan’s Instagram account, shared this picture on the social media site wrote: “This is my bugs [bunny] smile...usually I smile like this and get everything I want.”

Sania Mirza's son Izhaan Mirza Malik was born in 2018 to her and husband Shoaib Malik. Izhaan Mirza Malik made his debut on Instagram in November 2019 and has since garnered over 51,700 followers with 72 posts.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik began dating for awhile before they decided to get married on April 12, 2010. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are both renowned sports personalities in their respective countries. While Sania Mirza is a multiple Grand Slam doubles winning tennis star in India, Shoaib Malik is a talented and top-rated cricketers from Pakistan.

