MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sania Mirza's sunshine

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 09:45 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Sania Mirza Instagrammed an adorable picture with her son Izhaan

Sania Mirza with son Izhaan
Sania Mirza with son Izhaan

India tennis star Sania Mirza Instagrammed this picture with her son Izhaan and captioned it, "So much to be thankful for, but most of all you my little sunshine." Sania, 33, recently said that she will make her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sania mirzatennis newssports news

Mid-day hosts first-of-its-kind girls football tournament | Ranis of Rink 2019

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK