Sania Mirza's sunshine

India tennis star Sania Mirza Instagrammed this picture with her son Izhaan and captioned it, "So much to be thankful for, but most of all you my little sunshine." Sania, 33, recently said that she will make her return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January, two years after taking a maternity break.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates