Sanjana Sanghi dedicates her 24th birthday in loving memory of her Nani

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi is celebrating her 24th birthday on Thursday, and she has decided to dedicate the special day in loving memory of her "incredible" Nani. The 'Dil Bechara' actor shared some adorable pictures from the celebration on Instagram and fondly wrote about how much she wishes her Nani was with her today to celebrate the day. "Every birthday, I find myself with a lump in my throat, lost in my Nani's memory yet left with a helpless heap of gratitude for the love I have in my life in the form of the incredible people that surround me," she wrote alongside the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96) onSep 3, 2020 at 12:36am PDT

Sanghi wrote the lengthy eulogy on the photo-sharing platform, and dubbed her Nani as a "woman with the largest heart, selfless, generous, and empathetic." "Here's to dedicating my 24th birthday in loving memory of my most incredible Nani," she added. In the photographs, the actor is holding foil balloons and is seen cutting the cake in all smiles.

She continued thanking all his fans, and dear ones for the "ocean of wishes and blessings".

Sanjana Sanghi was seen in recently released romantic-drama 'Dil Bechara' alongside the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

