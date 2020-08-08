Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput: Have not been able to cope with his demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate and untimely demise can never be forgotten. His last film, Dil Bechara, streamed on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar and broke all the previous records of viewership. This was a perfect swan-song for an actor whose legacy shall continue to inspire all the future aspiring artists of the Hindi film industry.

In an interview with Parul Sharma of mid-day.com, Sanjana Sanghi, who made her debut with this tearjerker, spoke about Rajput, the kind of person he was, and some remarkable traits and things about him.

Watch the full interview right here:

The first question was expectedly about her leading man and how she has been coping up ever since he left all of us leaving a void. She said, getting a little teary-eyed, "I was asked this question before the release of the film as well and I said that I'm not coping up. Every memory I have of Dil Bechara has him attached with me."

She continued, "I cannot look at the love independently, one keeps hoping he was here to see the love. So I'm not coping, I'm just striding through. For me, coping up means you've come to terms with something you've been able to make sense of it, garner strength from it and move on, I'm not there yet."

Did Sanghi make any post release plans, what they could have done? She said, "The plan wasn't on the basis of whether the film is received well or not. It was on the basis of how much we love Kizzie and Manny. And Rahman's sir music for us like, we had made all sorts of plans of performing on Taare Gin, Khulke Jeene Ka, performing on Dil Bechara title track and pulling different Kizies out of the audience."

She added, "The pandemic ruined and changed all of our plans in the first place. So coping with that has happened collectively." And what was the most remarkable thing about Rajput that Sanghi noticed in the time they spent together?

She said, "As actors, our jobs are unique and we have to be selfish enough to be in our own mental zones and emotional space because our characters are so different that you can't indulge by over-interacting. But Sushant was extra-generous in helping out. As a debutante playing Kizzie was very challenging on multiple levels."

She added, "This was because she's suffering from an illness, she's a Bengali, I'm from Delhi. And I'm in almost every frame of the film so I have to shoot day after day without any breather so he would teach me how to conserve energy. He asked me not to give my 100% in every shot, when the camera is facing your back, conserve your energy. This was a tool kit he was developing by just years of working."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news