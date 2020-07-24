Sanjana Sanghi's note to Sushant Singh on Dil Bechara release day: Hope you're looking over us, blessing us

Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film. Sushant and Sanjana co-star in Dil Bechara, which digitally premieres worldwide on Friday evening. Hours before the film launched, Sanjana paid a tribute to Sushant.

Referring to Sushant as Manny, his screen name in the film, Sanjana wrote on her verified Instagram account: "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief."

"As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair."

"Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds."

"The day apparently has come. It's #DilBecharaDay. Here's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and everyone. Milte hain. Jald. (See you soon)," shared the actress.

Dil Bechara is based on the 2014 Hollywood hit, The Fault In Our Stars, which was adapted from novelist John Green's 2012 bestseller of the same name. The film marks casting director Mukesh Chhabra's debut as director. It also features Saswata Chatterjee, Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji and Saif Ali Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news