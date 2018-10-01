Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan impresses father with patient half century

cricket

Aryan too was in England, playing for Hinckley Cricket Club, in Leicestershire where he scored 800-plus runs and claimed 40 wickets in 15 matches

Islam Gymkhana's Aryan Bangar and father Sanjay Bangar

A day after the Asia Cup-winning Indian squad returned home from Dubai on Saturday, the team's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar headed to Islam Gymkhana to watch his son Aryan playing in the Dr HD Kanga Cricket League.

Left-hander Aryan, 17, did not disappoint his father and emerged the top-scorer with a patient 53 off 134 balls which helped Islam Gymkhana score 166 for nine declared against John Bright CC in the 'C' division. John Bright responded with 119-5 in a drawn game.

"Though baba [Sanjay] said 'well played', I know he is not going to be delighted with only one knock. I have to play more such innings. When we met at lunch, he told me that I was playing well and urged me to continue in the same manner," Aryan told mid-day yesterday.

Aryan, also a left-arm spinner, represented Mumbai in the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2016, but is now eyeing a berth in the Puducherry U-19 team. He scored two half-centuries in three trial games there recently. Aryan too was in England, playing for Hinckley Cricket Club, in Leicestershire where he scored 800-plus runs and claimed 40 wickets in 15 matches.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates