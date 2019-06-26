Sanjay Bangar's son trains with India bowling coach Bharat Arun

cricket-world-cup

Though Aryan, a left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, didn't get an opportunity to bowl to the Indian batsmen, he spent close to an hour with India bowling coach Bharat Arun after the India players left the indoor practice arena

Aryan Bangar. Pic/Harit N Joshi

Manchester: India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar's son Aryan had a field day in the indoor nets here at Old Trafford yesterday.

Aryan, 18, who played U-19 cricket for Pondicherry last season after representing Mumbai in the U-16s, came here from Leicester, where he is playing for Hinckley Amateur Cricket Club in the first division league. Though Aryan, a left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, didn't get an opportunity to bowl to the Indian batsmen, he spent close to an hour with India bowling coach Bharat Arun after the India players left the indoor practice arena.

Aryan was delighted to receive bowling tips from Arun. "Sir [Arun] told me how to use the bowling crease. He asked me to bowl some deliveries from close to the stumps, from the middle of the crease and some from a bit wide. It was a good learning experience. I will try to implement what he has told me," Aryan told mid-day after the session.

It is learnt that Bangar was keen on Arun helping his son out with his bowling. "For batting, my dad is always there to help and guide me technically," said Aryan, who scored 343 runs in five matches of the Cooch Behar U-19 [four-day] and claimed 19 wickets for Pondicherry last season. In the one-day Vinoo Mankad U-19 trophy, he scored 85 runs in four matches but went wicketless.

