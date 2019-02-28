Sanjay Barve to be the next Mumbai Police commissioner

Updated: Feb 28, 2019, 16:02 IST | ANI

Subodh Jaiswal too has been elevated by the state government to the position of DGP Maharashtra.

Sanjay Barve to be the next Mumbai Police commissioner
Pic/Twitter

The Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed DG Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sanjay Barve as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.

Barve will succeed Subodh Jaiswal.

Subodh Jaiswal too has been elevated by the state government to the position of DGP Maharashtra.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

mumbai policemumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Shocking details of IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman revealed!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Ambanis to Tatas: A look at celebs and their most expensive houses in Mumbai

Ambanis to Tatas: A look at celebs and their most expensive houses in Mumbai