Sanjay Barve to be the next Mumbai Police commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Thursday appointed DG Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Sanjay Barve as the new Commissioner of Mumbai Police.



Barve will succeed Subodh Jaiswal.



Subodh Jaiswal too has been elevated by the state government to the position of DGP Maharashtra.



