Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff-starrer Hasmukh Pighal Gaya never saw the light of day

Sanjay Dutt is said to be returning to production with the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam (2010) after almost a decade. The actor seems to have forgotten that five years ago, he had produced a comic caper, Hasmukh Pighal Gaya, which never saw the light of day. The film, starring Dutt and Jackie Shroff, had Amitabh Bachchan crooning a number. Sejal Shah's directorial venture was about an alcoholic on the road to sobriety. The project, though complete, lies stuck in the cans. Some things are better forgotten.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is all set to play the ruthless, merciless villain in Yash Raj Film's period action-adventure Shamshera. He will be pitted against Ranbir Kapoor in the mega action spectacle. Interestingly, Shamshera will be Sanjay's first ever film with YRF.

