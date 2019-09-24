Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan to chat with Prajakta Koli on October 2

It was recently announced that the Lage Raho Munna Bhai star cast, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani are reuniting for a new YouTube Originals series on the account of Gandhi Jayanti. Fans have flooded social media with excitement ever since this news was announced and rightfully so as the film has so many memories attached to millions of viewers.



To increase the level of excitement of fans, there is another announcement. Joining the crew in their chat will be none other than YouTube star, Prajakta Koli. Koli, who is also known as Mostly Sane owing to her YouTube channel, is very popular for her perfect comic timing and crowd-pulling content. Her combination with the Lage Raho Munna Bhai cast is something that is bound to create a lot of buzz.



It may have been over a decade since the release of Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), but the concept of Gandhigiri continues to dominate the public sentiment. So when the special segment was being planned for Gandhi Jayanti, the team decided to turn to the cast of the comedy which is none other than Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Dilip Prabhavalkar.



After 13 years, the film's magic will come alive again and it is going to be an enchanting treat for all the Munna Bhai fans out there as they would see the Munna-Circuit jodi together interacting on the same platform. The makers were approached for the idea of getting Munna Bhai actors together for a special chat. When the actors heard of the idea, they were more than happy to come together and reminisce about the movie. They recently shot for the impromptu chat at a studio in Mumbai.



During the chat, the actors, along with Koli, discussed how the success of Lage Raho Munna Bhai went beyond their wildest imaginations and how the film continues to be remembered for its central theme of Gandhigiri and non-violence. The video will be shared by the actors as well as the broadcasting company on their respective social media handles on October 2, 2019.

