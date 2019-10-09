Sanjay Dutt: Bhatt saab should direct two films a year
Sanjay Dutt completes Sadak 2 shoot with Mahesh Bhatt, says filmmaker shouldn't have hung up his boots two decades ago
Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 wound to a close after extensive schedules in Ooty and Mumbai. Shooting for the sequel has been an emotional affair for Bhatt as well as his leading man Sanjay Dutt, who had headlined the 1991 hit by the same name. Knowing that the material would play an important role in taking the story of Sadak forward, the actor credits the team of writers for lending a definitive arc to his character. "Ravi [his character] has always been eccentric. [In Sadak 2], he has matured while retaining his emotional nature. The film will trace Ravi's journey with this young girl [played by Alia Bhatt] and how she becomes his reason to stay alive," says Dutt of the drama that sees the duo expose a fake godman.
While the cast also includes Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, it is Alia who has had the most impact on the senior actor. "Alia is one of the most talented actors we have today. I love her confidence and the interest that she takes in every project. Her honesty shows in every performance."
Another reason why Sadak 2 holds a special place in his life is that the film marks Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years. Having spent the past four months giving shape to their vision, Dutt believes that the filmmaker should continue telling stories. "Bhatt saab's place is behind the cameras. He should have never retired. He should direct at least two films a year because that is where his happiness lies."
Alia Bhatt was spotted on the sets of Sadak 2 in Mumbai. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
The actress looked stunning in a black maxi dress with a side slit paired with grey boots. Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.
Sadak 2 marks the return of Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt, as director. The original film was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 1991.
Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles. Alia Bhatt was later seen wearing a pair of white joggers teamed with a white printed t-shirt.
Mahesh Bhatt described the joy of directing his two daughters in the film. He said, "My two daughters make my wrinkles glow. How wonderful it is for a parent to be shaped by these two different streams that come from two separate time zones. Spring is here!" Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.
Alia Bhatt, who's currently shooting for her upcoming film, Sadak 2, was seen on location recently in Mumbai. See pictures
