Sanjay Dutt: Bhatt saab should direct two films a year

Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 wound to a close after extensive schedules in Ooty and Mumbai. Shooting for the sequel has been an emotional affair for Bhatt as well as his leading man Sanjay Dutt, who had headlined the 1991 hit by the same name. Knowing that the material would play an important role in taking the story of Sadak forward, the actor credits the team of writers for lending a definitive arc to his character. "Ravi [his character] has always been eccentric. [In Sadak 2], he has matured while retaining his emotional nature. The film will trace Ravi's journey with this young girl [played by Alia Bhatt] and how she becomes his reason to stay alive," says Dutt of the drama that sees the duo expose a fake godman.

While the cast also includes Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, it is Alia who has had the most impact on the senior actor. "Alia is one of the most talented actors we have today. I love her confidence and the interest that she takes in every project. Her honesty shows in every performance."

Another reason why Sadak 2 holds a special place in his life is that the film marks Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years. Having spent the past four months giving shape to their vision, Dutt believes that the filmmaker should continue telling stories. "Bhatt saab's place is behind the cameras. He should have never retired. He should direct at least two films a year because that is where his happiness lies."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt channels her inner child; tells fans to not forget to play

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates