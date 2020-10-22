Sanjay Dutt celebrates Shahraan and Iqra's birthday virtually; Maanayata shares pictures

Wednesday marked Sanjay Dutt's kids' birthday. As the actor is currently in Mumbai, he couldn't be physically present for the celebrations happening in Dubai. But he made sure to be present virtually and celebrate the day with his kids.

Maanayata Dutt took to her Instagram and shared a story of their happy virtual celebrations. With smiles and cakes, the family rejoiced on this special day.

The star wife also shared pictures of the birthday celebrations on social media. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Happy birthday my babies...celebrating the first double digit birthday already....time just flies!!! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, success, patience and peace. And the serenity to make right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both!! #10thbirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod (sic)".

Recently Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to announce that he is going to resume shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in November. The character of Adheera has garnered a lot of anticipation ever since the first look and the audience is very excited to see him back in action and take over the silver screen.

Apart from KGF Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has a powerful trajectory of movies and will be seen in Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt On Cancer: Happy To Come Out Victorious From This Battle

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news