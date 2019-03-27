Sanjay Dutt commutes three hours everyday for his film shoot

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt is leaving no stone unturned to ace every character coming his way. For the period drama, Sanjay Dutt sports a bald look and has undergone multiple costumes and look trials to attain the perfect embodiment

Sanjay Dutt

Amidst his busy schedules, Sanjay Dutt yet again gives a testimony of his dedication as he travelled for three hours everyday for his upcoming next. Shooting for his upcoming period drama Panipat, Sanjay Dutt would travel from Jaipur to Tala in Rajasthan for the shoot. The journey of approximately 60-70 kms would take the superstar three hours of back and forth everyday.

Getting into the skin of an Afghan King in Panipat, Sanjay Dutt once again dons the grey avatar after memorable performances as antagonists in Agneepath, Khalnayak, amongst others.

The actor is leaving no stone unturned to ace every character coming his way. For the period drama, Sanjay Dutt sports a bald look and has undergone multiple costumes and look trials to attain the perfect embodiment.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt garnered immense appreciation for his intense and gritty avatar from upcoming film Kalank after the makers launched the posters as well as a teaser.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Kalank, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others.

