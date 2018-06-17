Sanjay Dutt: Didn't always share easy relationship with my fathe

For Sanjay Dutt, his father Sunil Dutt was always a pillar of strength throughout his roller-coaster personal and professional life

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt, whose life of ups and downs has inspired a Bollywood biopic Sanju that tells a father-son story, says he did not share an easy bond with his late father Sunil Dutt. On Father's Day on Sunday, Sanjay, now a dad of three, remembered his father.

"Whatever I am today is because of my father. He is my inspiration and I miss him every day. I did not always share an easy relationship with him. But he always stood by me. I wish he was here to see me as a free man and the beautiful family that I have today. He would have been proud," Sanjay Dutt said in a statement to IANS.

It was in February 2016 that Sanjay walked out of jail completing his prison-term for illegal possession of arms. For the actor, his father was always a pillar of strength throughout his roller-coaster personal and professional life. While Sanjay keeps sharing memories of his father on social media, it is this bond that finds focus in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, which features Ranbir essay the title role and Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt.

Talking about his own children, Sanjay Dutt said: "Trishala, Iqra and Shahran are such good kids. I am so proud of them... I can't wait to get back home and spend sometime with them."

Sanjay is currently busy shooting for Prassthanam.

Also Read: Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Shares 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' With Paresh Rawal

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever