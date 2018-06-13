Sanjay Dutt feels inspired by acid attack survivors

Sanjay Dutt visited Lucknow's Sheroes Hangout cafe which is run by Acid attack survivors. Dutt is currently is shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic Prasthaanam

Actor Sanjay Dutt says acid attack survivors are real-life heroes and an inspiration to all. Sanjay on Wednesday visited Sheroes Hangout cafe in Lucknow after receiving an invite from the team through Twitter. Overwhelmed by the invitation, he made sure to spend some quality time with acid attack survivors who run the cafe.

"They are real-life heroes and these strong women are an inspiration to all of us. They have shown unwavering strength to fight and survive in the most difficult situations," Sanjay Dutt said in a statement to IANS. "It is truly an honour to be receiving the love and support of such beautiful souls," he added.

Sanjay is shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic Prasthaanam in Lucknow. To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The original Prasthaanam had created a lot of buzz in the Telegu industry and went on to became a super-hit film, winning several awards. The shooting began on June 1 on Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary.

The film also stars Satyajeet Dubey, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Amyra Dastur. Koirala will play the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife while Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Sanjay plays.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS