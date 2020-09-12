Sanjay Dutt goes clean! Snapped sporting a clean-shaven look

Sanjay Dutt has shaved his facial fuzz. It's been a while since the actor sported a clean-shaven look. He has always had his trademark beard to hide the age lines. We guess it's part of his look for a film. Dutt could not resist taking a selfie of his smooth face.

As per the reports, Sanjay Dutt has procured a US visa and will soon be headed to New York for further treatment. In an interview with mid-day, a source revealed a lot about the actor's health, "Sanju had applied for the visa as soon as he learnt of the diagnosis. However, initially, it wasn't easy to get the clearance. He was acquitted in the 1993 Bombay Blasts but convicted in the arms act."

The source further added, "US policies are if one is convicted in any case for 5 years and above, they just need a special waiver for getting the visa. Fortunately, one of his close friends helped the actor secure a five-year visa on medical grounds. He is expected to fly to New York with Maanayata and Priya, where he will pursue treatment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre."

On the work front, Sanjay will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also star in the second instalment of KGF and Shamshera, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has already started shooting for the same, despite going through chemotherapy and rigorous medications for his treatment.

Sanjay Dutt, the eldest child of late Bollywood stars Nargis and Sunil Dutt, has two sisters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sanjay, after marrying Maanayata Dutt, the duo has twins, Shahraan and Iqra. He also has a daughter Trishala Dutt from his first marriage to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996.

