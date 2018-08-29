Sanjay Dutt has a busy month shooting for Torbaaz and Kalank concurrently

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt who has an interesting line up of films has got the audience anticipating for his next outings owing to the diverse and fascinating genres and characters

Superstar Sanjay Dutt has a jam-packed month scheduled as the actor is shooting for two varied films Torbaaz and Kalank simultaneously.

The actor who has an interesting line up of films has got the audience anticipating for his next outings owing to the diverse and fascinating genres and characters. While the actor shot for Torbaaz in Kyrgyzstan earlier this month, he will be shooting in Mumbai for Kalank in the latter half.

The historical period drama Torbaaz features Sanjay Dutt as an army officer. The actor shot for the film in adverse weather conditions to make it look authentic. For a special song in Kalank, Sanjay Dutt has been rehearsing for two months and is leaving no stone unturned to perfect his act.

Sanjay Dutt was also recently spotted at a suburban studio as he prepped for his upcoming period drama Panipat. The actor will then begin his preparations for Shamshera which will see the actor as the antagonist opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.

