Sanjay Dutt kick starts shooting for Kalank

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the epic period drama is going to be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood's Khalnayak, Sanjay Dutt started the shooting for his upcoming period drama, Kalank. The shooting for the film started earlier in May. Karan Johar's multi-starer production will star an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Kunal Khemu.

Film Critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news as he wrote:

Sanjay Dutt begins shooting for #Kalank today [18 June 2018]... Costars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor... Abhishek Varman directs... 19 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/pO3QHJ6bUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the Sanjay Dutt starrer epic period drama is going to be set in the 1940s, around the hard times faced by India and Pakistan. With several ruins and offset colours, the poster of the film gave off major old-world vibes. The poster also announced the release date of the flick, i.e. April 19, 2019.

Also, the Dhak-Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit replaced Sridevi after her untimely demise in Dubai on February 24, this year. The film was actually conceptualised by Johar's father, Yash, nearly 15 years ago.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Doing 'Special Song' For 'Kalank'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever