Sanjay Dutt: Maanayata and my kids were already in Dubai when the lockdown was announced

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been spending time with their families at home as the nation witnesses a lockdown that is likely to go longer than predicted. However, few Bollywood actors have not been lucky enough to be with them due to the same. It was reported how Mouni Roy was locked down in Dubai and couldn't travel back to India to be with her mother who slipped in the bathroom. And another Bollywood star is Sanjay Dutt, whose wife Maanayata and children are also stuck in Dubai.

Talking to Times of India about the same, he poured his heart out and said, "I am also spending a lot of time connecting with my family virtually, which is the most important thing in my life. When the lockdown was announced, unfortunately, Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly."

He added, "We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted." On the work front, Dutt is easily one of the busiest actors in the industry right now and has some major films lined-up. His upcoming films include Bhuj: The Pride of India, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Torbaaz, and Prithviraj.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news