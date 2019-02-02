Sanjay Dutt meets Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, shares photo

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt met Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Dutt him for a warm welcome

Sanjay Dutt with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/duttsanjay.

On Friday, Sanjay Dutt had an overwhelming movement as the actor met the Honorable Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Mr. Ashok Gehlot. The actor took to his Instagram sharing a picture where he is seen exchanging greetings with a handshake.

Sanjay Dutt posted the picture and captioned it, "Thank you @ashokgehlot.inc ji for your warm welcome & making me feel at home. It was wonderful meeting you Sir [sic]."

The actor was elated to receive such a warm welcome by the CM of Rajasthan himself. The comments received on this post were heartening. However, there was a funny comment which read that Baba (Sanjay Dutt) in beard looked like a WWE superstar.

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.

On the work front, Superstar Sanjay Dutt has a jam-packed month scheduled as the actor is shooting for varied films Torbaaz, Kalank, Sadak 2, Panipat and Shamshera.

Also Read: On National Girl Child Day, Sanjay Dutt shares an endearing message for Iqra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates