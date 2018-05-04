Sanjay Dutt on mother Nargis' death anniversary: All that I am is because of you

Sanjay Dutt gets emotional and shares a rare picture of mother Nargis on her death anniversary



Nargis Dutt and Sanjay Dutt

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt posted an emotional message on Twitter to mark his mother Nargis Dutt's 37th death anniversary. He shared a picture with her and wrote, "All that I am is because of you. I miss you!"



Sanjay Dutt

Nargis, born Fatima Rashid on June 1st 1929, is regarded as one of the greatest actresses in the history of Hindi cinema. Nargis made her screen debut as a child in Talash-E-Haq in 1935, but her acting career began in 1942 with Tamanna (1942). Nargis won the Best Actress trophy at the Filmfare Awards for her performance as Radha in the iconic 1957 film Mother India, which was also nominated for an Academy Award. Nargis passed away on May 3, 1981, just a few days before the release of his debut film, Rocky. Sanjay Dutt says he was always a mama's boy.

