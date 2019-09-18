Sanjay Dutt on playing villain: Hope to be more menacing than Kancha Cheena

At 60, Sanjay Dutt is not afraid of new beginnings. The actor, who has spent the better part of his life in front of the camera, is readying to foray into regional cinema with KGF: Chapter 2. With the first instalment becoming a smashing success, the upcoming edition of the Kannada film franchise will see leading man Yash find a formidable rival in Dutt's character Adheera, who seeks to avenge his brother's death.

"I last did a negative role in Agneepath [2012] and have been wanting to play a villain again. When this opportunity came my way, I thought it was perfect. It's an action-oriented film, and is right up my alley," says Dutt. Any reservation he might have had about the Prashanth Neel-directed venture was quelled, he reveals, when the script earned wife Maanayata's approval. He hopes to top his Kancha Cheena act in Agneepath with this role. "I hope it is more menacing [than Kancha Cheena], only then will it be fun."



Sanjay Dutt in Agneepath

Before he joins the shoot later this year, his to-do list entails "pumping hard in the gym to get the right physique" for the actioner. What about Kannada lessons, we enquire. "I am not sure if I will be required to learn Kannada. I will definitely want to do the dialogue delivery unless the makers decide to [have it dubbed by someone else]."

