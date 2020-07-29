Sanjay Dutt opens up about spending his birthday away from family and much more

Superstar Sanjay Dutt is one of the most revered actors in the industry. The actor turns a year old today and on ocassion of his birthday, the actor talks about being away from family and how social media has vastly reduced the distance between people.

"This year has been a year of great learning for me. It’s a different feeling since I’m celebrating my birthday away from my family but in the time of social media, we are not so away, thankfully just like how we recently celebrated Maanayata’s birthday. I was shooting back to back earlier and then, the lockdown came into place so, I really miss them all. I wish I could have spent all these months with them but their safety is of utmost importance right now."

Sanjay Dutt further adds, "I’m sure once we all reunite, we will have a celebration like never before. I, thank everyone for their invaluable wishes and hope that we all pass through this time, safe together. My best and warm wishes to everyone!"

The actor has a series of films lined up including Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Adheera in the much awaited sequel to the blockbuster film KGF.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news