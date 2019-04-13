Sanjay Dutt poses with his new beauty, looks ecstatic

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt has bought a fancy pair of wheels. He shared the photo on his Instagram account

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt shared the news on social media that there is "a new addition to the family (sic)." The actor has bought a fancy pair of wheels. He turns 60 in July. Is it an advance birthday gift to himself?

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif also bought the same brand of car a few days ago. Not just these two but Salman Khan also has the same ride.

Sanjay Dutt had a similar car previously too.

On the work front, Baba will next be seen in Kalank releasing on April 17, 2019. The film produced by Karan Johar is directed by Abhishek Varman and also has Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has Abhishek Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat, in his kitty. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to ace every character coming his way. For this period drama, Sanjay Dutt sports a bald look and has undergone multiple costume and look trials to attain the perfect appearance. He essays the character of an Afghan King.

With this, Sanjay Dutt once again dons the grey avatar after memorable performances as antagonists in Agneepath, Khalnayak, among others.

Also Read: Is Sanjay Dutt playing an antagonist in Kalank?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates