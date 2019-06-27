Sanjay Dutt promotes a #DrugFreeIndia through this video

bollywood

On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sanjay Dutt shared a video for his social media followers, asking people to avoid drugs and not listen to anyone who offers them drugs

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's struggle with drug addiction is not a secret. The actor has been open about it all - from fighting the addiction to talking about it. On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Sanjay shared a video for his social media followers, asking people to avoid drugs and not listen to anyone who offers them drugs.

"Having been a victim of drug abuse myself, I feel responsible to do my bit in spreading awareness about this menace. It was a moving experience to initiate the Drug Free India campaign earlier this year with guruji Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Today on World Drug Day, let us continue our mission," he wrote in the caption.

In the video, the actor shares his own experience with addiction and urged people to say no to drugs. "My parents would tell me something I would do the opposite. I wouldn't listen to my teachers. I did not even listen to my own heart. After learning various lessons from life - good and bad - I would still suggest the same, don't listen to anybody," the actor said.

Suggesting his followers to stay away from bad influence that can lead them to drug addiction, the Agneepath actor said, "when your friends tell you that a single puff can do no harm, don't listen to them. When friend say that everybody takes drugs you should too, don't listen to them. This drug is better than others, don't listen. If they tell you that it's okay to take drugs when you are at a party. Taking drugs once does not make you an addict, don't listen to them."

"I know the truth, and that's why I am telling you, don't listen to them. Today, let's take a pledge that we will not consume drugs and will stop others from doing the same," he suggested. Sanjay's struggles with drug and alcohol addiction during the initial years of his Bollywood career were portrayed in his biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor.

