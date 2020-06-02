Sanjay Dutt shares a special video to mark late mother Nargis' birth anniversary

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media to share one of the most heart touching videos to mark late mother Nargis' birth anniversary. Reliving some of the most significant moments, the actor shared some of the photographs of his mother and his family from the archives while wishing her on her birth anniversary. The video that Sanjay posted had the caption:

Happy Birthday Ma, miss youâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/AjemYMW5qw — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 1, 2020

The video starts with a note that reads, "To the best actress" and featured several pictures of Nargis, followed by a message, "To the best wife," with pictures of the 'Mother India' actor and Sanjay's father Sunil Dutt capturing some precious moments, and the memorabilia concluded with a note, "To the best mother," showcasing Nargis' pictures with younger Sanjay Dutt, and his family members. The video concludes with a message, "Happy Birthday Ma, Love You!" Along with the post, the Sanjay wrote, Happy Birthday Ma, miss you" along with a red heart emoticon.

The montage of photos did not only capture the beautiful late actress' most soul-stirring moments but also completely captured all our hearts. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure and the photographs go to show just that. Sanjay Dutt's late mother Nargis is surely the most invaluable treasure whose memories are a joy to behold which warms the actor's heart and leads him through. The video is an ode to her being the best actress, best mother, best wife and all the ways we have known her. Sanjay Dutt was and stays immensely close to her!

Nargis Dutt, the silver screen beauty from the 1940s to 60s, is best known for her phenomenal role in her 1957 film Mother India. Nargis featured in 51 films including the epic classics like Barsaat, Shree 420, Andaz, Awara, and Raat Aur Din.

