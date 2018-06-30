Sanjay Dutt said I was Nargisji's spitting image, says Manisha Koirala

Manisha Koirala on playing Nargis Dutt in Sanju, and why the web interests her

Manisha Koirala

"There was a time when I didn't know if I would be able to survive or be healthy again. But today, here I am, working again. I feel grateful," says Manisha Koirala, who received rave reviews for her performance in the web series, Lust Stories. The actor adds that her second phase in Bollywood has commenced with Sanju, a film that's close to her heart. She plays Sanjay Dutt's mother, actor Nargis Dutt, in the film.

"It is a special appearance, but getting to play Nargisji was special. My one-point research was Rajkumar Hirani [director] and I followed his diktat. Since the movie was not about Nargisji as an actor, I didn't watch her movies. I focused more on finding documentaries on her life."

Koirala is all praise for co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Dutt in the film. "He is a brilliant actor. Usually, it takes time to build rapport with a co-actor, but Ranbir and I bonded in no time," she says.



Manisha Koirala in Sanju

Koirala is cast alongside Sanjay Dutt in the remake of the Telugu film, Prasthanam (2010). She says they didn't discuss Sanju while shooting for the film. "But Baba [Dutt] was happy that I was part of the film. When he saw me in the look of Nargisji, he told me that I look a spitting image of his mother."

Asked what's in store for her, Koirala says she wants to do more web shows. "I am getting a lot of offers and I'm open to the idea (of exploring the digital space). I will take on projects depending upon the content."

Also Read: Sanju Movie Review - Whitewashing Dutt with some cheer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates