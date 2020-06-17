Sanjay Dutt shares a heart-warming photo of a moment with his family before the lockdown

Due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic, everyone is stuck at home since social distancing is the need of the hour. While some are lucky enough to be at home and cherish spending some time with their family, others are not as fortunate as they are far from their families.

The same is the case with Sanjay Dutt who is in Mumbai while his wife, Maanayata, and the kids Shahraan and Iqra Dutt are in Dubai. Prior to the lockdown Maanayata and the kids had flown to Dubai where they are spending their time during the lockdown.

Missing the wife and the kids, the superstar posted a picture of a heartening moment of their time together with the caption: "I miss them so much. To everyone who is with their families right now, cherish them! [sic]"

Actor Sanjay Dutt surely keeps in touch with his wife and kids virtually via video calls but it's just not the same as spending time with them in reality. The picture that he posted surely strikes awe in the hearts of the audience.

