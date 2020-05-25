Sanjay Dutt shares a heartwarming post on his late father Sunil Dutt's death anniversary

We all know that Sanjay Dutt shared a very close-knit bond with his father Sunil Dutt. He was his guide, mentor and his idol. To commemorate his father’s death anniversary, Sanjay pens down a heartwarming post with a bunch a pictures the archives.

Even though it was very painful to lose one's father, Sanjay has time and again shown his immense love for him and remembered him as his source of motivation. Sanjay Dutt is very close to his family. He makes it a point to spend time with his kids and wife whenever possible, to make up for the lost times. Reminiscing over his past happy days, the actor penned down a heartwarming note for his father and it is the sweetest thing on the internet today.

The actor took to his social media handle and shared, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad [sic]."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news