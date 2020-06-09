Search

Sanjay Dutt shares a special message for Mumbai's lifeline, the Dabbawalas

Published: Jun 09, 2020, 15:50 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Sanjay Dutt has shared concerns and extended support towards the dabbawalas, considered as Mumbai's lifeline

The current pandemic situation has put a halt on the daily functioning of people's lives and one is forced to stay at home in order to curb the spread of the virus. Sanjay Dutt, being one of the most celebrated actors of the industry, shares his concerns and extends his support towards the dabbawalas.

Taking to his social media the actor shared, "The dabbawalas have been serving us for decades & bringing food to so many Mumbaikars. Now is the time when we should come forward and support them! @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray @SunielVShetty"

It's amazing to see how the actor is sharing his social media to support Mumbai's lifelines, the dabbawala's who have a history of over decades-old. They are also the identity of Mumbai. One hopes that this situation comes in place as soon as possible and we can see the thriving streets where Dabbawalas are on a roll!

