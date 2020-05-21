Sanjay Dutt shares various ways to rediscover ourselves during lockdown

With a portrayal of a new character on screen, Sanjay Dutt has always captured the attention of the audiences. The lockdown is affecting the lives of many and Sanjay Dutt shares on how he is using this time productively and taking it one day at a time.

Staying indoors is the need of the hour to fight the pandemic. The actor, during his time of incarceration, looked at the bright side of everything and rediscovered himself. He reminisces the time he spent in Jail where it was a similar situation and how he used that time to rediscover himself. Being a Shiv Bhakt, the actor committed to praying every day to get closer to his own self and his beliefs. Also, Dutt did a show as an RJ, also read multiple books to keep himself occupied and distract from unwanted thoughts. As a self-motivated person, he found ways to stay motivated and rediscover himself. Looking at this, it definitely is an inspiration for all of us who are confined in our homes to find ways and utilize this time.

Acting being a physically and mentally demanding job, this current isolation has given Sanjay to become stronger and calmer, rest out mentally and prepare for his next set of roles. Having a substantial amount of time in hand, using it effectively and positively, even to rediscover oneself is essential, Sanjay Dutt has always served as a great source of inspiration for many and has shared how his experiences have taught him life lessons and is passing on the same to his audiences.

With a stellar lineup, Sanjay Dutt's upcoming projects include Torbaaz, Sadak 2, Bhuj: The Pride of India, K.G.F Chapter 2, and Shamshera.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news