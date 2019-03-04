Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Kapil Sharma to lead anti-terrorism march in Mumbai, Delhi

bollywood

Initially conceived as anti-drug campaign, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty to lead march across India over weekend to protest against terrorism; Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor may join

Sanjay Dutt and Shilpa Shetty

After kicking off the Drug-Free India campaign in Chandigarh last month, Sanjay Dutt and Kapil Sharma were to meet students in Mumbai on March 10 and help them pledge against substance abuse. In light of the Pulwama terror attack, the stars have now decided to use the opportunity to express their solidarity with the Armed Forces and protest against terrorism.

It has been heard that an anti-terrorism march will take place in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities across the country on the morning of March 10, with Bollywood stars leading from the front. While Dutt, Kapil, and Varun Sharma will participate in the Mumbai leg, Shilpa Shetty Kundra is expected to launch the drive in the capital.



Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor

Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Badshah are also expected to be part of the endeavour organised by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The initiative will be organised at two venues in Mumbai - while one march will be held from Linking Road in Bandra to Juhu beach, another will start at Gateway of India and conclude at August Kranti Maidan. Hima Parikh, member of Shankar's Art of Living, says, "Most of the money that is raised from selling drugs is used for terrorist activities, including buying illegal arms. So, we are protesting against both, drugs and terrorism. In addition, we also want to acknowledge the contribution of our Armed Forces and their family members to our lives."



Kapil Sharma

Dutt says that he is proud to be part of an endeavour that will see the country unite for its heroes. "It is because of the Armed Forces that we can sleep peacefully at night. We are planning an anti-drug and anti-terrorism campaign that aims to reach out to 10 crore people across 60,000 villages and 200 cities." Mahaveer Jain, one of the organisers of the event, says, "It's a noble cause and Bollywood's support will only make it bigger."

