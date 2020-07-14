Sanjay Dutt-starrer Torbaaz to finally see the light of day?

After Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sadak 2, another Sanjay Dutt-starrer appears to be gearing up for a digital premiere. It is learnt that the actor's long-in-the-making film, Torbaaz, has been picked up by Netflix and is tentatively slated for an October release.

A source reveals, "The OTT giant will announce its new slate this week. Torbaaz, which revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan, is one of the many films that it has acquired in the past month. Though the release date of each project has yet to be determined, the Girish Malik-directed venture is pacing towards completion." The movie, also starring Nargis Fakhri, had gone on floors in Kyrgyzstan, in December 2017. After a spate of intermittent schedules, the makers had finally wrapped up the shoot in February 2019.

mid-day reached out to producer Rahul Mittra, who remained evasive about the Netflix deal as he said, "We are in talks with big OTT players, but let's wait for the final announcement."

