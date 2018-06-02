Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for 'Prasthaanam' remake

The shooting began on Friday, which is also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary. The film also stars Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur



Actor Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Telugu cult classic "Prasthaanam". Sanjay on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared a few photographs from the set. Actor Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Manyata Dutt can be seen in the images.

"The first day, first shot of 'Prasthaanam'. Even now, I feel excited about such new beginnings. All the best, team," he captioned the images. To be produced by Sanjay Dutt Productions, the film is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Deva Katta, who also helmed the original. The shooting began on Friday, which is also Sanjay's mother and late actress Nargis' birth anniversary. The film also stars Satyajeet and Amyra Dastur. Satyajeet essays the son of the character that Sanjay plays.

