Sanjay Dutt: Thank you for giving me Sadak, Bhatt Saab

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt took to social media to express gratitude to Mahesh Bhatt for 'giving him Sadak' and how he is proud to take the journey with him again

Sanjay Dutt

After garnering immense appreciation for his Mahesh Bhatt directorial 'Sadak, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is back to enthral the audience with the remake of the romantic-drama titled Sadak 2. The 1991 superhit was the second-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year 1991 and the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of the '90s decade, with a groundbreaking musical score.

'Sanju Baba' took to social media to express gratitude to Bhatt for 'giving him Sadak' and how he is proud to take the journey with him again. He also wished the 'Aashiqui' director a Happy Birthday as he turned 70 today. "Thank you for giving me #Sadak Bhatt Saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you! Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972, [sic]" read his caption.

Thank you for giving me #Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you!

Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972. #Sadak2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with @aliaa08 & #AdityaRoyKapoor.#MukeshBhatt @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/BaI6a4yUTO — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 20, 2018

The announcement of Sadak 2 was made on Thursday morning by the filmmaker's daughter Alia Bhatt, it will also be the first project of the father-daughter duo. Along with Alia, Sadak 2 also feature Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The flick is slated to hit theatres on March 25, 2020.

The 1991 blockbuster starred Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Deepak Tijori, and Neelima Azeem.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Torbaaz and Kalank for which he is shooting simultaneously this month. He will also be seen in period drama Panipat and YRF's Shamshera.

Also read: Sadak 2 Teaser: Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur in Mahesh Bhatt's film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI