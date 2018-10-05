Sanjay Dutt to give a motivational talk to the youth in Ahmedabad

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt will share his highs and lows of the journey he has had and also spreads the awareness on anti-drugs

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt who has been occupied with back to back shoots takes off time from his busy schedule to give a motivational talk to the youth in Ahmedabad. The actor has been visiting different cities across India for a motivational pep talk with the youth Of the country wherein Sanjay Dutt shares his highs and lows of the journey he has had and also spreads the awareness on anti-drugs. The conversation proves to be a huge Motivational boost for the youth.

The actor earlier had visited cities like Calcutta, Delhi and Jaipur with the same purpose. In fact wife, Manyata has joined him too during visiting Jaipur. This time Sanjay is all set to meet the youth of Ahmedabad for an extensive motivational conversation.

The actor has been juggling his schedule between the shoot of Torbaaz and his home production Prasthanam and Kalank. Sanjay Dutt further has a jam-packed schedule with the shoot of his upcoming films like Shamshera and Panipat.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates