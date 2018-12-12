Sanjay Dutt to join the shoot of Panipat today

bollywood

Megastar Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast today for the high-octane period film which is based on the third battle of Panipat

Panipat is undeniably one of the most anticipated movie for next year. Ever since the announcement of the magnum opus, we have been eagerly waiting for the epic war to take over the Hindi Cinema. Not only the cast and crew in board have kept our hopes on zenith, but the fact that the lead trio of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt coming together for the first time has already kept us counting backwards for the release.

While the shoot of the magnum opus commenced a few days ago, Megastar Sanjay Dutt will be joining the cast today for the high-octane period film which is based on the third battle of Panipat. Earlier this year, Ashutosh Gowariker shared the official teaser poster of the film on Twitter and revealed that his next project is based on the historic "Third Battle of Panipat." He wrote, "Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat."

Arjun started the shoot of the film on 30th November and Kriti Sanon joined him two days later. With this, today Sanjay Dutt will mark the first day of his shoot for the magnum opus.

Panipat is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, produced by Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar and presented by Vision World and Rohit Shelatker. The music is given by Ajay Atul and the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar.

The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

