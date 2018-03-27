Sanjay Dutt to make his web debut with Ekta Kapoor's thriller?

Jumping on the digital bandwagon, Sanjay Dutt likely to make his web debut with Ekta Kapoor's thriller



Sanjay Dutt

Apart from handling his big screen outings, Sanjay Dutt apparently is giving in to the lure of the digital medium. Following in the footsteps of several stars who have taken the bait, rumours suggest that the actor is set to make his web debut with a thriller that will be produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji.

Keen to explore new opportunities in his latest inning, Dutt jumped at the idea when Kapoor approached him with the series. A source reveals, "The show is a mix of drama and thriller. Sanju has given his nod in principle. Once the finishing touches have been given to the script, Ekta and Sanju will sit for the final narration. If all goes well, the shoot will kick off in May." The show is tentatively titled Baba, Dutt's moniker in the industry.



Ekta Kapoor

If rumours are to be believed, the actor, 58, has pulled out of the family drama that is being planned under Karan Johar's banner. The source adds that his exit opened up a window in his otherwise chock-a-block date diary, making way for the web series. "Sanju was supposed to do a film with Sridevi but after her demise, Madhuri Dixit stepped in for her. Given Sanju and Madhuri's fallout in the '90s, he decided not to do the film." The actor has allocated the remaining dates to his other projects.

"He will be filming Torbaaz in April. Post that, he will shoot for the digital show."

Balaji Productions and Dutt remained unavailable for comment.

