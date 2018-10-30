Sanjay Dutt to produce his first Marathi venture

regional-cinema

Directed by Raj Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar

Sanjay Dutt

After backing the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Prasthanam, actor Sanjay Dutt will now make his debut into Marathi cinema as a producer. His production banner, Sanjay Dutt's Productions, will produce the yet untitled Marathi film.

Sanjay Dutt tweeted on Tuesday: "Ecstatic to announce Sanjay Dutt Productions' first venture into Marathi films alongside Blue Mustang, yet untitled."

Being directed by Raj Gupta, the film stars actors like Deepak Dobriyal, Nandita Dhuri and Abhijeet Khandkekar.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever