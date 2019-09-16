Sanjay Dutt visits Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Sunday paid visited Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur. There were speculations of the actor joining a political party but last month, Dutt put to rest speculations about him entering active politics saying that he won't be taking the political plunge.

The meeting comes after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mahadev Jankar had announced that Sanjay Dutt will campaign for BJP-ally Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) in the Assembly elections in the state, fuelling speculations about the actor coming into politics.

Maharashtra: Actor Sanjay Dutt paid a courtesy visit to Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his residence in Nagpur, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/H7qd30Z1BL — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in an upcoming film 'Prassthanam'. 'Prassthanam' set to hit the theatres on September 20 also stars Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates