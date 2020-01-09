Sanjay Dutt's Baba bags three major awards at three different award ceremonies!

Sanjay Dutt recently came up with his first Marathi production, titled Baba, along with Maanayata Dutt, and received a great response from the audience. In a recent development, Baba has won big at three coveted national as well as international awards ceremonies, amongst a list of remarkable projects.

The film won big at the 59th edition of the Asia Pacific Film Festival, Lifft India Awards 2019 and SAKAL premiere Awards 2019. Baba got twelve nominations in different categories and won three awards at the coveted 59th edition of the Asia Pacific Film Festival which were held in Macau. Winning big on the global platform, Baba continued its winning streak where Raj R Gupta won the award for Best Director, Deepak Dobriyal won Best Actor and Arjun Sorte won Best cinematographer.

Set in a small village of Maharashtra in the year 1990, Baba is a heart-warming tale of a family that laughs together, cries together, stays together no matter what and believes that happiness can be found in the darkest of times. At Lifft India Awards 2019, the film scored Best Film’ of the year. The award for Best Director was given to Raj R Gupta, Om Puri Award for Best Actor was given to Deepak Dobrial and the award for Best Child Actor was taken home by Aryan Menghji.

A long list of wins does not end here and even at SAKAL premiere Awards 2019, Baba won the awards for Best Child Actor, Best Story, Best Screenplay, Jury Special awards for the Best actor female and Best actor male, respectively. These wins only go on to add to the list of accolades that Baba already holds.

Earlier, Dutt's Baba also was screened at the Golden Globes in the foreign-language category and received praises from around the world. The film also happens to be the first Marathi film which was nominated at the prestigious awards. The screening was scheduled on October 6 in Los Angeles, USA.

Sanjay Dutt Productions have three films in the pipeline, which include a Punjabi film and two Hindi films. Sanjay S Dutt Productions aims to branch out into regional cinema along with mainstream Bollywood films. The production will also be collaborating with many renowned and established directors for their future projects.

