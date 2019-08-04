Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala coping with boyfriend's death

bollywood

Trishala Dutt with her late boyfriend. Pic: Instagram/@trishaladutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is trying to cope with the death of her boyfriend, and says she misses him a lot. Trishala took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her boyfriend.

She shared a loved-up photograph of herself along with her late boyfriend and wrote: "I love you. I miss you." Trishala can be seen dressed in black while her deceased boyfriend is seen wearing a white vest and jeans. She shared the news of the demise of her boyfriend with an Instagram post last month.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ¤ #iloveyou #imissyou ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ A post shared by ðÂÂ§¿ Trishala Dutt (@trishaladutt) onAug 1, 2019 at 8:18pm PDT

"You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 -- July 2, 2019. I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow," wrote Trishala, who has over 300,000 followers on the photo-sharing site. She is Sanjay's eldest child, whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.

