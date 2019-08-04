Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala coping with boyfriend's death
Trishala Dutt can be seen dressed in black while her deceased boyfriend is seen wearing a white vest and jeans. She shared the news of the demise of her boyfriend with an Instagram post last month
Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is trying to cope with the death of her boyfriend, and says she misses him a lot. Trishala took to Instagram to share an emotional post for her boyfriend.
She shared a loved-up photograph of herself along with her late boyfriend and wrote: "I love you. I miss you." Trishala can be seen dressed in black while her deceased boyfriend is seen wearing a white vest and jeans. She shared the news of the demise of her boyfriend with an Instagram post last month.
View this post on Instagram
"You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, your Bella Mia. RIP October 7, 1986 -- July 2, 2019. I love you more than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow," wrote Trishala, who has over 300,000 followers on the photo-sharing site. She is Sanjay's eldest child, whom he had with the late Richa Sharma.
Also Read: Trishala Dutt has no wishes for papa Sanjay Dutt on his 60th birthday?
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Trishala Dutt shares a heartbreaking post about boyfriend's death