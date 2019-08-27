Sanjay Dutt: I am not joining any political party

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt in a recent statement denies joining any political party

Sanjay Dutt

On August 26, Sanjay Dutt denied state animal husbandry and dairy development minister Mahadev Jankar's claim that the actor is joining his party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), on September 25. Dutt, who earlier dabbled in politics as part of the Samajwadi Party, in a statement to media said, "I am not joining any political party. Mr Jankar is a dear friend and like a brother. I wish him luck for his future endeavours."

Earlier Mahadev Jankar had said, "We have started working in the film sector as well to expand our party. As part of which, actor Sanjay Dutt is also joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh on September 25." Which Sanjay Dutt has denied. On his stint with politics, the actor was a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency in 2009 but withdrew after the court refused to suspend his conviction under the Arms Act. He was later appointed as general secretary but resigned and eventually left the party.

Sanjay Dutt's father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt had an illustrious career in politics. Sunil Dutt had won the elections from Mumbai North-West constituency as a Congress leader for five terms. The film veteran served as the minister of Youth Affairs and Sports in the UPA-I government during 2004-May 2005 before his death. Dutt's sister Priya Dutt is also a former MP of the Congress from Mumbai.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Prasthanam which is a remake of 2010 Telugu political thriller. The film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey in lead roles. Prasthanam is slated to hit the theatres on September 20. Besides Prasthanam, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. He will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. He will also be seen in KGF Chapter 2.

