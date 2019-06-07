Sanjay Dutt's determination towards his work even at his second innings will have you surprised!

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt has been creating a huge buzz for having five projects in his kitty already this year

Sanjay Dutt, Bollywood's superstar who has been creating a huge buzz for having five projects in his kitty already this year, has taken all his fans aback by talking about the dedication which the actor has towards his work even in his second innings of career for giving stellar performances.

Talking about his commendable journey, Sanjay Dutt shares, "Honestly. I have been a part of the film industry for too many years to get nervous. Now, the only aim is to do my work with absolute honesty and focus. That's the most important thing for me. You just have to give it your most truthful shot and move ahead."

As the actor was seen juggling between his personal and professional lives, Sanjay Dutt started shooting for his most anticipated upcoming film Sadak 2 just after the shoot of Shamshera, which is the actor's another project he is working on. Hence, the actor definitely stands true to his words by being committed to his work.

Sanjay Dutt will be seen reuniting with the actors, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor after working with them for Kalank. The fans are highly anticipated for the release of Sadak 2 after the film's trailer has gone viral all over the Internet.

The actor is so preoccupied with the back to back shoot schedules that he hardly gets to spend time with the family. Hence, ensuring that he spends time with his family at any cost. Sanjay Dutt is all set for a family vacation in Europe now.

Interestingly, Maanyata Dutt has planned the itinerary of the entire trip to make it the best vacation for her family. Dutt family will be seen enjoying a vacation together after a really long time.

The actor wasn't there for his family during the valuable moments of the entire family, while he was serving his term, so now the actor makes it to point to always spend time with the family even after having hectic shoot schedules.

Sanjay Dutt with his first release of 2019 Kalank has mesmerized everyone with his performance being strong and impactful and for his fans, it is a series of a period drama that will be following!

Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has treated the audience with characters which have gone ahead to resonate and strike a chord with the viewers. Known to have a power packed screen presence, the actor hosts a number of strong characters in his diverse repertoire as an actor.

With multiple films lined up, Sanjay Dutt is one of the busiest actors in the business. Big budgeted films like Shamshera, Panipat, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prasthanam, Sadak 2 amongst others make a list of his upcoming films.

