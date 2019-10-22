Sanjay Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra turn nine; proud mum Maanayata shares a sweet message

Yesterday, Sanjay Dutt's twins Iqra and Shahraan turned nine. The actor posted a birthday wish on Instagram. He wrote, "There's no greater joy for me than spending time with my precious, Shahraan and Iqra. I love you both. Happy birthday (sic)." Here's a picture papa Sanjay wishing his two adorable kids on social media.

Not only this Maanayata Dutt also shared a sweet message to the apple of her eyes on social media. She wrote: "Happiest birthday to my darling babies... God bless you always with the choicest of blessings ever #9thbirthday #lifelines #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautiful-life #thankyougod [sic]"

During the celebration, papa Sanjay wished his adorable kids with hugs and kisses; Maanayata showed off her playful side by grooving to the tunes of the latest song. Not only this but she also clicked fun pictures with her family. Check them out right away!

Maanayata Dutt with twins Shahraan and Iqra

Maanyata Dutt, Sanjay Dutt and twins Shahraan and Iqra Dutt celebrate the birthday

Sanjay Dutt wishes Iqra with a kiss on her forehead

Sanjay Dutt, on the personal front, has witnessed tremendous highs and lows in life. The actor missed on some of the most valuable moments of his life while his kids were growing up as he served his tenure in jail. Sanjay Dutt has been making the most of every single moment he gets with his kids and is often spotted having a quality time with his family. Be it going out for meals or taking off for vacations, Sanjay Dutt makes sure he balances his work and family life.

Speaking about her professional journey, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, Karan Johar's Kalank and YRF's Shamshera. He is also a part of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. In an interview with mid-day, Sanjay said, "Ravi [his character] has always been eccentric. [In Sadak 2], he has matured while retaining his emotional nature. The film will trace Ravi's journey with this young girl [played by Alia Bhatt] and how she becomes his reason to stay alive."

