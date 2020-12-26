Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Christmas present: A male tiger

Authorities at Sanjay Gandhi National Park are all excited to welcome a new tiger that is expected to reach the reserve today. The male big cat, RT-1, began its journey to Mumbai from Nagpur on Thursday afternoon and will become the seventh captive tiger at SGNP.

RT-1 was captured from Chandrapur in October after it allegedly killed eight people. It was then taken to Gorewada zoo in Nagpur. Range Forest Officer Vijay Barabde, a part of the team that is bringing the tiger to the city, told mid-day, "We will be reaching SGNP in the wee hours of Saturday. As it's an over-800-km-long journey, we are taking halts at every 50-100 km. Tiger RT-1 is being monitored by a veterinary officer and we are giving him water at regular intervals along with food once in a day."

SGNP started its captive tiger and lion safari in the 1990s and it has been hugely popular since then. However, with some of the animals dying of old age or illnesses, authorities are worried about the future of the programme.

There are four tigresses and two male tigers, including one aged 11 months that came in November, in the park. The other tiger, Sultan, was brought to SGNP exactly a year ago for breeding with the help of Bijlee, 9, Mastani, 9, Basanti, 18, and Laxmi, 10.

However, SGNP officials said, the tigresses are very dominant and they haven't let Sultan get close to them. Authorities hope the presence of another male tiger will change the dynamics and kick-start their breeding efforts.

