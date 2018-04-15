Sanjay Gandhi National Park's oldest lion on road to recovery

Pethe and the animal keepers have been closely monitoring Ravindra's health



Ravindra along with female lion Shobha were brought to SGNP in 2009 from Banerghatta National Park in Bangalore

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park's oldest big cat Ravindra, who was sick since last week, is positively responding to treatment. SGNP's veterinary officer Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "He has started eating food and consumed the meat given to him." Pethe and the animal keepers have been closely monitoring Ravindra's health. "He is making movements and also walks in the cage when made to do so," he added.

According to doctors, the 15-year-old lion had developed a hematoma-cum-abscess on the left foreleg. An infection had developed approximately 4-inches deep in the foreleg and a few days ago it was drained under sedation by a team of veterinarians.

Post the procedure, Ravindra was recuperating but was still weak and anaemic due to sudden blood loss.

