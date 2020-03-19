Sanjay Gupta starts writing the third film from Shootout franchise and we cannot contain our excitement

In the year 2007, Shootout at Lokhandwala released and turned out to be a big hit. The film had received a lot of positive response both critically and commercially. Six years later in the year 2013, producer of Shootout at Lokhandwala, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made a comeback to direction with Shootout at Wadala. It starred John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut. The film was a success at the box office, firmly establishing the Shootout franchise.

These days, while shooting is halted everywhere due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the filmmaker has decided to utilise the time writing the next film in the franchise, which will be titled SHOOTOUT 3. Sanjay Gupta, who was shooting for the last schedule of his next, Mumbai Saga, tweeted that he has begun writing for the third film in the shootout franchise.

He wrote, "Can you imagine spending your day between looking after six kids all under ten & trying to write your next biggie that involves a shitload of research? SHOOTOUT 3 - The Gang Wars Of Bombay. You better be worth it!" Take a look:

Sanjay Gupta's next film, Mumbai Saga, stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi? Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty and is slated to release on June 19.

