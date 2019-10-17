Sanjay Kapoor birthday: Malaika and Amrita crop each other from photo to wish him

Sanjay Kapoor celebrates his 54th birthday on October 17, 2019. The actor is a father to two children, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. Even at 54, Sanjay looks fit and fabulous! We all know that Sanjay is Arjun Kapoor's uncle, and the uncle-nephew duo shares a warm relationship. Malaika Arora, who is dating Arjun, has also developed a friendly equation with Sanjay.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account to wish Sanjay Kapoor on his 54th birthday. She shared a few goofy photos with him and Amrita Arora. But there's a catch to it! Malaika used the picture in which the trio was present but cropped her sister out of it. In the next slide, the 45-year-old beauty uploaded the entire photo and explained that Amu was also a part of this epic picture.

The first picture shared by Malaika Arora had her flaunting her frames with the birthday boy. She called Sanjay Kapoor as the youngest, most good looking and energetic Kapoor. Take a look at the picture here:



Malaika Arora and Sanjay Kapoor

The next picture has her posing with Sanjay Kapoor where she wrote, "Happy bday @sanjaykapoor2500 [sic]." The last picture is where she revealed the original picture and admitted that she had cut Amrita from it.

Amrita also uploaded the same picture on her Instagram story but with a twist! This time, she cut Malaika off the picture. Sanjay Kapoor has also accompanied Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to their exotic vacations.

Talking about his professional life, Sanjay Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Prem, opposite Tabu. He later went on to star opposite Madhuri Dixit in Raja. Though his debut went flop, his second Bollywood outing was a hit!

